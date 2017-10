An annual Winnipeg tradition, local musician JP Hoe will host his annual JP Hoe Hoe Hoe Holiday Show on December 15.

The singer-songwriter will fill the Burton Cummings Theatre for his all-ages concert and spread holiday cheer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices are $35 plus fees for adults and $20 for children (13 and under). Tickets will also be available at the Winnipeg Folk Festival office, 203-211 Bannatyne Avenue.

