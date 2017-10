An off-duty Winnipeg police officer was arrested Tuesday after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue.

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police say they arrested one of their own off-duty officers as a result.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified and will be overseeing the investigation.

