Sears Canada Seeking Court Approval to Close All Canadian Stores

Sears Canada will ask a court on Friday to let it liquidate all of its remaining Canadian stores.

The retailer has been operating under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act since June.

Two Sears stores in Winnipeg — the Garden City outlet and the Polo Park location — were also slated to close. The change now means the St. Vital Centre and Kildonan Place locations are also on the chopping block.

The company wants to start the liquidation sales no later than Oct. 19 and expects them to continue for 10 to 14 weeks.

Sears Canada says it regrets the pending outcome and the resulting loss of jobs and store closures.

— With files from The Canadian Press

