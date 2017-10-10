Three-Day Joyride Ends with Winnipeg Man’s Arrest

A three-day joyride in a stolen pickup has ended with a Winnipeg facing a list of charges.

Police say a 2016 Ford F-150 was initially stolen last Friday from a parking lot near Grassie Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

The driver filled up the vehicle on Sunday afternoon without paying in the area of Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue.

On Monday, officers spotted the vehicle driving dangerously in Transcona and attempted to pull it over at around 11 a.m. The pursuit was called off when the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

At around 3:10 p.m., officers again spotted the truck in the area of Plessis Road and Regent Avenue. Police called off the pursuit for the second time as the vehicle sped through a residential area.

Shortly later, the truck crashed into another vehicle at Plessis Road and Pandora Avenue. The driver failed to stop and later abandoned the truck.

A police dog was able to track the suspect down and police made an arrest.

Wayne Daniel Rennie, 26, faces numerous charges, including four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

