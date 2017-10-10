The Illusionists to Dazzle at Bell MTS Place

The Illusionists will put on a powerful theatrical show at Bell MTS Place in the spring.
Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts, and acts of breathtaking wonder, the show will run for one night only on April 10, 2018.
“We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to Winnipeg for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family,” said creative producer Simon Painter. “The Illusionists is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.