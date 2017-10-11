Two Winnipeg Eateries Make ‘Best Italian Restaurants’ List

Two Winnipeg restaurants specializing in Italian cuisine have been named on OpenTable’s list of the 100 Best Italian Restaurants in Canada.

Based on diner reviews, Carne Italian Chophouse and Pizzeria Gusto made the list from more than 200,000 restaurants in Canada.

“Italian fare ranks as the most popular type of cuisine among Canadians,” said Ziv Schierau, head of national accounts for OpenTable Canada.

“From traditional recipes and cooking methods to more contemporary takes on Italian cuisine, these restaurants showcase a variety of dining experiences perfect for any occasion.”

The list comes out just days prior to National Pasta Day, which is being celebrated on October 17.

— Staff

