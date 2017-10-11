Winnipeg Police Officer Charged with Impaired Driving in Fatal Hit and Run

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer has been charged with impaired driving after a pedestrian was killed Tuesday night.

Cody Severight, 23, died after being struck in the area of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue at around 8 p.m.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police say the victim was crossing Main Street from west to east when he was hit.

Const. Justin Holz, 34, has been charged with impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death

Holz, an eight-year member of the service, was arrested in the area of Main Street and Red River Boulevard.

He was released on a promise to appear in court November 22.

Police Chief Danny Smyth says Holz has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Independent Investigation Unit has requested the Manitoba Police Commission appoint a civilian monitor into the investigation.

The IIU is asking witnesses and other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation to contact the agency at 1-844-667-6060.

