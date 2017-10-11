Kildonan Place Wins Marketing Award for ‘Happybot’ Kiosk

WINNIPEG — Kildonan Place has won a gold marketing award for a touch-screen kiosk called Happybot.

The International Council of Shopping Centers recognized the mall in the digital campaign/emergency technology category for the easy-to-use kiosk that offers customers coupons, perks, discounts and giveaways.

“Happybot is a great way to showcase our retailers while giving our customers something extra when they come to visit Kildonan Place,” said KP marketing manager Corey Quintaine.

If a customer chooses not to take the random offer presented, Happybot will give them a smile by telling a joke or singing a song.

Happybot is part of KP’s ongoing “Forever Happy” marketing campaign.

The 2017 ICSC Canadian Shopping Centre Awards competition was open to shopping centre owners, developers, management companies, architects and designers, and retailers.

