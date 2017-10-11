PTE Artistic Director Stepping Down

WINNIPEG — The artistic director of Prairie Theatre Exchange is preparing to leave the company this June.

Robert Metcalfe will complete his 15th season when his contract expires.

“The decision to leave both a company that has been like family, and a city that has been my home was not an easy one. It has been a pleasure, and a true privilege to be a part of this organization and this extraordinary community,” Metcalfe said in a statement.

Metcalfe is the longest-serving artistic director in PTE’s 45-year history, and for the past 14 seasons, PTE has been able to announce a surplus under Metcalfe’s direction.

It’s unclear who will succeed Metcalfe as the next artistic director.

