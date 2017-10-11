A day of inspiring speakers and musicians for some 16,000 Manitoba youth will include a list of celebrities to fill Bell MTS Place later this month.

Taking the stage at WE Day on October 25 will be actor, director, author, activist George Takei — best known for playing Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the USS Enterprise in the television series “Star Trek.”

Takei will join Jully Black, Kenyan Boys Choir, Kerry Kennedy, Panicland, David Patchell-Evans, and Tyler Shaw, among others.

“WE Day celebrates a generation of empowered youth, who have come together in the hope that the world can be better a place,” said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE.

“This year alone, we saw more than 475 schools and youth groups from across Manitoba rise to the challenge of creating sustainable change, proving that together, we can make doing good, doable.”

The one-day event is an invite-only affair for students who are making a difference in their communities and beyond.

Hosts this year will be WE ambassador Hannah Alper and Broadway hopeful Tai Young.

