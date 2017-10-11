ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Humane Society Pairing Up Pets with Vets

Winnipeg Humane Society, 45 Hurst Way (STAN MILOSEVIC / CHRISD.CA FILE)

Just as humans need a doctor, pets need a veterinarian.

The Winnipeg Humane Society is introducing a new Welcome Home Program for new adopters to ensure pets have a veterinarian lined up for their care once they leave the shelter.

“You wouldn’t go your entire life without visiting a medical professional and neither should your pet,” said Kyle Jahns, WHS communications coordinator.

“Our pets can’t tell us how they feel, so visiting your vet for a check-up is essential in maintaining their health and preventing any medical ailments in the future.”

The program works by pairing up an adopter with a list of participating clinics offering a free consultation appointment within the first four weeks of adoption. The WHS eventually hopes to include all clinics in Manitoba.

Twenty-two veterinary clinics are currently registered with the program.


