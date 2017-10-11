Police Watchdog Investigating Alleged Assault on Woman

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is probing allegations a 29-year-old woman was assaulted while in police custody.

The IIU says the woman was arrested Monday when Winnipeg police were called to a lounge for an altercation. The woman was arrested for breaching a previous court order.

While in custody, she complained of health issues and was taken to Health Sciences Centre, claiming to have been assaulted by officers.

“Although there were no serious injuries, the civilian director considers it to be in the public interest to have the unit conduct an investigation,” the IIU said in a statement.

