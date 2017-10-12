WATCH: Dakota Community Centre Opens $20.5M Fieldhouse

WINNIPEG — The Dakota Community Centre has cut the ribbon on a new $20.5 million fieldhouse behind its south St. Vital facility.

Adjacent to the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex, the new fieldhouse adds 60,000 square feet of sport, recreational and multi-use space to the Dakota Community Centre campus.

“From my earliest days playing hockey, Dakota Community Centre has played a pivotal role in my upbringing and my career,” said

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks captain and Dakota Futures Campaign honourary chair.

Toews, a Winnipeg native, donated $1 million towards the project and spoke via video during a news conference on Thursday.

“I’m extremely proud to be part of bringing this new Fieldhouse to our community and supporting the development of future play places that will continue to transform the lives of so many.”

A hardwood gymnasium makes up 30,000 square feet of the Fieldhouse. Other features include three basketball courts with retractable backboards, 12 badminton/pickleball courts, three-lane walking/running track, multiuse studio for yoga and other health and wellness activities, large dressing rooms with shower facilities, mobile retractable bleachers, concession area, and exercise equipment areas on the mezzanine level.

The fieldhouse is connected to the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex through a covered and heated walkway.

Along with private donations and fundraising, the city and province both committed funding towards the project.

Comments

comments