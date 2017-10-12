Largest Solar Installation in Winnipeg Opens at FortWhyte Alive

A new 60 KW solar project has opened at FortWhyte Alive, making it the largest solar-powered installation in Winnipeg.

The installation will generate enough carbon-free solar power to make up 50 percent of the electricity consumed at FortWhyte Farms.

“As community leaders in sustainability, we believe that harnessing solar power at FortWhyte makes perfect sense from both an environmental and economic perspective,” said Bill Elliott, FortWhyte Alive president and CEO.

“As we face the growing challenges of climate change, we look forward to using this solar farm as a tool to educate the public on the importance of transitioning to clean, renewable energy across the globe.”

FortWhyte expects to save approximately $350,000 in energy costs during the 30-year lifespan of the solar panels.

The project was a joint effort by Bullfrog Power and Investors Group.

This story will be updated following a news conference at 10 a.m. today.

