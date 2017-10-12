Man Charged After Gun Pulled Outside Health Sciences Centre

By Brian Schultz

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after pointing a handgun at a person outside of Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday.

Police were at the hospital on an unrelated matter at around 12:40 p.m. when the incident occurred.

They quickly responded to a sidewalk in the 700 block of William Avenue and placed the man under arrest.

Police say the suspect approached an unknown man when a confrontation escalated. The handgun was later tossed on the lower roof of HSC and recovered by police.

Gregory Charles Klyne has been charged with possession of a weapon.

