ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Man Charged After Gun Pulled Outside Health Sciences Centre

Man Charged After Gun Pulled Outside Health Sciences Centre

Man Charged After Gun Pulled Outside Health Sciences Centre

in News0 Comments

By Brian Schultz

Winnipeg Police CrestA 32-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after pointing a handgun at a person outside of Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday.

Police were at the hospital on an unrelated matter at around 12:40 p.m. when the incident occurred.

They quickly responded to a sidewalk in the 700 block of William Avenue and placed the man under arrest.

Police say the suspect approached an unknown man when a confrontation escalated. The handgun was later tossed on the lower roof of HSC and recovered by police.

Gregory Charles Klyne has been charged with possession of a weapon.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU