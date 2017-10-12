Keystone Centre Installs Accessible Features in Three Arenas

Brandon’s Keystone Centre has made three of its arenas more accessible for people with a mobility impairment.

New ramps and risers have been installed in the Kinsmen and Enns Brothers Arenas as well as the Westoba Ag Centre Show Ring.

“As thousands of individuals take in a wide variety of events in the Keystone Centre each year, we know that more than seven percent of individuals will have some mobility impairment from a physical disability, and many more will be limited by age or medical conditions,” said Debby Dandy, former executive director, Community Living Brandon.

Funding for the $30,000 project came from joint investments by the federal government and the Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba.

The accessible features will remain in place for community use as space permits, but will be removed for the configuration of some events held in the arenas, as required.

“Everyone wants to be included at their local community centre,” said Jeff Schumacher, general manager, Keystone Centre.

“We’re very grateful that these funders, locally and nationally, could help us out with this very necessary project so that we could offer a more inclusive environment within our facility.”

