UFC Returning to Winnipeg: Lawler vs. Dos Anjos

Fight night is coming back to Winnipeg.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will duel it out at Bell MTS Place on December 16 as Robbie Lawler meets Rafael dos Anjos.

Lawler, a former welterweight champion, and No.1-ranked contender, looks to step back towards a title shot when he meets one-time lightweight titleholder and No. 5-ranked welterweight Rafael dos Anjos.

The card also includes a battle of light heavyweight contenders, as No.3-ranked Glover Teixeira faces No.8 Misha Cirkunov representing Canada.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 through Ticketmaster. Prices weren’t immediately released.

Comments

comments