Winnipeg School Named Greenest in Canada

By Sarah Klein

Winnipeg’s Amber Trails Community School has been named the greenest in Canada by the Canada Green Building Council.

The 78,000-square-foot school is one of the most recent additions to the Seven Oaks School Division.

“This award means so much to us, not just because we welcome the accolades, but more so because it allows us to start a whole new level of discussion surrounding sustainability, our environment and how we can start making the world a better and more long-living place right from our earliest days as learners,” said principal Lorelei Bunkowsky.

The council recognized the school for its geothermal heating and cooling, radiant floor heating, low flow fixtures and other initiatives to have achieved over 68 percent energy savings and a lower carbon footprint.

Amber Trails reportedly saves approximately $7,224 per year on water, reducing over 5000m3 of potable water since the beginning of the 2017 school year.

