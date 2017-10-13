Winnipeg Police Launch Online Campaign Against Child Abuse

Winnipeg police and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection have launched an online campaign against child abuse.

October is Child Abuse Protection Month and the goal of the campaign is to ensure anyone with knowledge or suspicion that a child is being harmed to report it.

?”Manitobans can make a difference in the life of a child. Reporting demonstrates the power one person has in stopping the exploitation of children,” said Christy Dzikowicz, director of the Child Safety and Family Advocacy Division, Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

“If your gut tells you that something just isn’t right, take the time to report the information to police, child welfare or Cybertip.ca“.

Reports of a child being harmed or exploited can be made to Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

