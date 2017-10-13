Manitobans Encouraged to Roll Up and Get the Flu Shot

Rolling up your sleeve and getting the flu shot could prevent you from contracting a nasty seasonal illness, says Manitoba Health.

The province’s 2017-18 influenza immunization campaign launched on Friday.

“Last year, 150 Manitobans diagnosed with influenza were hospitalized and the virus contributed to the death of 12 Manitobans,” said Dr. Elise Weiss, acting chief provincial public health officer.

Influenza can spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing or by touching objects contaminated with the flu virus and then touching your mouth, eyes or nose.

“This highlights just how important it is for all Manitobans six months of age and older to get immunized, preventing infection and protecting themselves and others.”

As an alternative to the regular flu shot, some Manitobans may be eligible to receive the FluMist Quadrivalent vaccine in the form of a nasal spray.

Flu shots are available for free through local public health offices, nursing stations, doctor’s offices, pharmacy ACCESS Centres or the nearest immunization clinic. Local pharmacists can provide immunization services to people seven years of age and older.

Comments

comments