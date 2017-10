WINNIPEG — Notre Dame Avenue between Erin Street and Wall Street will be completely closed to eastbound and westbound traffic beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.

The closure is to accommodate a CP railway crossing repair.

Notre Dame Avenue will reopen at 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 15.

Transit re-route and schedule information is available by visiting WinnipegTransit.com or contacting 311.

