Alberta Man Arrested After Using Stolen Credit Card at Winnipeg Hotel

Winnipeg Police CrestStaff at a hotel near the Winnipeg airport alerted police to a man who had checked in using a stolen credit card.

Police say the man was accompanied by a woman at around 5:20 p.m. when officers arrived and seized several items.

Police rounded up driver’s licences and cheques in the names of other people, notes containing identity and credit card information of numerous people, a laptop computer, laminating papers, and break-in tools.

Justyn Barry Bourne, 30, of Red Deer, Alberta faces numerous charges.

The woman accompanying him was arrested and released on an outstanding warrant.

