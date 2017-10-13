‘Weird Al’ Yankovic at Burton Cummings Theatre in June

Comedic musician “Weird Al” Yankovic will play the Burton Cummings Theatre this spring.

Yankovic will be in Winnipeg Tuesday, June 5, 2018 as part of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

“After 35 years of big productions, I just wanted to take it down a few notches and have a little musical palate cleanser,” Yankovic said in a release. “This show will be loose, unpredictable, and maybe a bit sloppy – we’ll be making it up as we go along!”

Comedian Emo Philips will open up the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 at noon through Ticketmaster for $45, $65 and $75.

