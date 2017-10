Three people have been charged with drug-related offences after Winnipeg police raided a residence in the 100 block of Leahcrest Crescent on October 3.

Police say their investigation led to a home used to distribute drugs in the West End area.

Officers seized 56 grams of crack cocaine valued at $4,480, 110 grams of marijuana valued at $1,100, currency and ammunition.

A man and two women face several charges.

