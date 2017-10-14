Teen Accidentally Shot by Hunter Near Pulp River

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after a hunting accident on Friday.

The teen was on the ground in the bush around Highway 271 near Pulp River, Manitoba when the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m.

RCMP say when they arrived, the victim was being treated. He was later taken to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life threatening injuries.

A 67-year-old man from Duck Bay has been charged with careless use of a firearm.

Police say the man fired into the bush and accidentally struck the teen. Neither of the two was aware of each other’s presence.

Pulp River is located about 410 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

— Staff

Comments

comments