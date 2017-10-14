WFPS Half Marathon Forces Road Closures

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Half Marathon will close a number of streets on Sunday.
From 8 a.m. until noon, motorists are asked to avoid the following routes:
- Westbound Roblin Boulevard from the Assiniboine Park Zoo entrance to Chalfont Road.
- Eastbound Roblin Boulevard from Chalfont Road to Shaftesbury Boulevard.
- Shaftesbury Boulevard from Corydon Avenue to Grant Avenue.
Access to Assiniboine Park for the general public will remain open via the Corydon/Shaftesbury entrance, and the zoo entrance.
Tuxedo Golf Course customers will be escorted as required by volunteers across the route from Cuthbertson Avenue to the golf course driveway.