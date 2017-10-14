WFPS Half Marathon Forces Road Closures

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Half Marathon will close a number of streets on Sunday.

From 8 a.m. until noon, motorists are asked to avoid the following routes:

Westbound Roblin Boulevard from the Assiniboine Park Zoo entrance to Chalfont Road.

Eastbound Roblin Boulevard from Chalfont Road to Shaftesbury Boulevard.

Shaftesbury Boulevard from Corydon Avenue to Grant Avenue.

Access to Assiniboine Park for the general public will remain open via the Corydon/Shaftesbury entrance, and the zoo entrance.

Tuxedo Golf Course customers will be escorted as required by volunteers across the route from Cuthbertson Avenue to the golf course driveway.

