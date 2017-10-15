Police Catch Man Concealing Gun in North End

Winnipeg police officers spotted a man concealing a firearm while on duty in the North End on Saturday.

Members of the Tactical Support Team were in the area of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue at around 8:40 a.m. when they confronted the man. Police say he tried to throw the weapon over a nearby fence, but was apprehended.

Police recovered a SKS style rifle with a large bayonet on the barrel, one round in the chamber, and one in the magazine. The suspect also had several rounds ammunition in his pockets.

The man, who hasn’t been named, faces several weapons charges. He remains in custody.

— Staff

