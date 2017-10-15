Winnipeg Police Chopper Tracks Down Stolen Vehicle

By David Klassen

Winnipeg police utilized their Air 1 helicopter on Saturday to locate a stolen vehicle that evaded officers on the ground.

Police spotted the vehicle at around 10 p.m. in the area of Henderson Highway and Harbison Avenue West.

Police say the licence plate was also stolen as the vehicle sped away, nearly hitting pedestrians, and driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic. Officers didn’t pursue the suspect until Air 1 could assist

The helicopter was able to track the vehicle to the area of Wabasha Street and Horton Avenue, where officers made an arrest.

Police also found a large machete and another stolen licence plate within the vehicle.

One male and female have been charged with numerous offences. Their names and ages weren’t released.

Comments

comments