A 46-year-old man was killed Saturday night when he slipped on a roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say it happened at around 9:50 p.m. on Anderson Road in South Indian Lake.

Conditions at the time were icy and visibility was poor following snowfall in the area. The 64-year-old woman driving the car reported the accident to police.

Alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision.

Police continue to investigate.

