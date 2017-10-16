‘Video Games Live’ Returns to Centennial Concert Hall

A concert featuring music from the greatest video games of all time returns to the Centennial Concert Hall this spring.

Video Games Live comes to Winnipeg March 26, 2018, created and produced by industry veteran video game composer Tommy Tallarico.

Video screen visuals accompany state-of-the-art lighting and special on-stage interactive segments dazzle audiences of all ages — gamers and non-gamers alike.

Tickets go on sale October 20 at 10 a.m. at the Centennial Concert Hall box office or by calling (204) 949-3999.

Pre-concert activities include a costume contest, with the best-dressed chosen from the stage just prior to the show. A meet and greet reception with game industry luminaries follows the performance.

