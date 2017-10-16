Manitoba Marks Waste Reduction Week with New Website

The Manitoba government has launched a new website dedicated to recycling and waste reduction.

From October 16-22, the province is marking Waste Reduction Week, which also falls within Sustainability Month throughout October.

“We’re collectively taking action on climate change and energy conservation, and we also want Manitobans to have easy access to information on recycling and waste reduction,” said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires.

The WasteWise website includes information on waste management and recycling. It includes an interactive map to show Manitobans their nearest recycling depots and an A to Z index of recyclables.

The province is also now accepting nominations for the 2017 Manitoba Excellence in Sustainability Awards.

Comments

comments