A 14-year-old girl drowned on Sunday when she stepped into a water holding tank in the RM of Whitehead.

Manitoba RCMP say the teen was walking in a farmyard when she stepped on the lid of the water holding tank. It knocked off and the teen fell in. The tank was filled with water approximately 20 feet down at the time.

Firefighters removed the girl from the tank, but she was pronounced deceased at the local hospital.

Police say she was being supervised at the time of the accident.

— Staff

Comments

comments