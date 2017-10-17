Kenaston to Close Between Sterling Lyon and McGillivray This Weekend

The railway crossing that forces drivers in south Winnipeg to hit their brakes and swerve is scheduled for repair.

The city will close Kenaston Boulevard between Sterling Lyon Parkway and McGillivray Boulevard on Friday, October 20 at 6 p.m. to accommodate the work.

For motorists approaching from the north, who need to get to businesses and homes on Rothwell Road and Commerce Drive, local access will be maintained via Kenaston Boulevard. Access to Lindenwood Drive East will be maintained via Lindenwood Drive West off of McGillivray Boulevard.

Kenaston Boulevard will reopen at 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.

