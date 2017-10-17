WRHA Shifting Nurse Schedules at St. Boniface Hospital, HSC

Changes to nursing schedules at St. Boniface Hospital will affect more than 1,000 positions as the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority continues to carry out changes to the health-care system as initiated by the provincial government last spring.

An additional 50 nurses will be recruited to work at St. Boniface as a result.

“Balanced rotations that ensure appropriate staffing have positive impacts for patients and staff alike,” said Krista Williams, chief health operations officer for the WRHA.

“We want to ensure that the right resources are in place to improve service continuity for patients, while reducing staff turnover and the need for overtime.”

The WRHA says 250 support staff will be affected by changes at the site as new schedules are implemented.

