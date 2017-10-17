Teen Arrested on Winnipeg Bus After Assaulting, Threatening to Kill Passenger

WINNIPEG — A 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday evening after she punched and threatened to kill a fellow female passenger.

Police say the Winnipeg Transit driver notified them of the disturbance at around 8 p.m. in the area of Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue.

Police say the teen began yelling and swearing at the other passenger before grabbing her purse. She then punched the victim in the upper body and threatened to kill her, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but didn’t require medical attention.

The teen has been charged with robbery, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

