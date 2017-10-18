Portion of Winnipeg Street Designated Firefighter Way

A stretch of Winnipeg roadway has been honourary designated Firefighter Way.

Maple Street, between Higgins Avenue and Henry Avenue, received the designation on Wednesday.

The request for a honourary designation of the street was made by the Winnipeg Firefighters Historical Society to commemorate the location of the Fire Fighters Museum of Winnipeg (56 Maple Street) as well as to honour the thousands of firefighters that have represented Winnipeg and the pre-Unicity Communities since the inception of the Winnipeg Fire Department in 1882.

Firefighter Way sign toppers were installed and will be in effect for five years.

— Staff

