Former NHL Agent Charged After Allegedly Defrauding Players of $12M

An ex-NHL agent has been charged by Winnipeg police after alleging defrauding former Ottawa Senators Chris Phillips and Dany Heatley out of $12 million.

Police say Stacey McAlpine, 54, used funds provided by the victims to invest on their behalf. Instead, police say McAlpine used the cash for personal business and provided both players with fraudulent account statements for their bogus investments.

The fraud is said to have taken place between January 2004 and June 2011.

“After years of pursuing this case, I am pleased that the Winnipeg Police have also become involved and made this arrest,”

Heatley said in a statement released by his lawyer.

Heatley recently obtained a multi-million dollar judgment against McAlpine in Calgary. He now lives in Los Angeles.

Police arrested McAlpine on Tuesday in the 200 block of Sharp Boulevard. He’s been charged with two counts of fraud and theft over $5,000, and laundering proceeds of crime.

