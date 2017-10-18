ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » Three Arrested in Home Invasion South of Brandon

RCMP Logo VehicleThree people are in police custody following a break-in at a home in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, south of Brandon.

Manitoba RCMP say the suspects broke into the home Wednesday morning and assaulted a lone resident inside. One suspect had a firearm and the trio fled on foot with stolen items.

Police were able to locate a vehicle involved in the robbery and intercept it on Highway 10.

One male was arrested on scene, while a second male was arrested on foot north of the residence. Officers later located the third male suspect.

