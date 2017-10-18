Manitoba Moose Recognize ‘Community Playmakers’ with New Program

The Manitoba Moose have launched a new Community Playmaker program, recognizing members of the community who give back through the work they do.

The Moose will honour individuals during their games on Friday and Sunday.

“Whether it is a part of their occupation, coaching or any other avenue of volunteerism, the Manitoba Moose feel it is important to recognize those who make a difference,” the team said in a release.

One playmaker will be invited to each Moose home game and recognized during a break in the play. The successful nominee for each game will receive four tickets to a Moose home game and a team-autographed Moose jersey.

Nominations are open by visiting moosehockey.com/communityplaymaker.

Comments

comments