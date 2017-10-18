Winnipeg Police Seek Suspects in Ness Avenue Shooting

Winnipeg police are looking for three suspects after a shotgun was fired in a bar on Tuesday night.

Police say three males entered the establishment in the 3000 block of Ness Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

A patron standing outside was robbed of his cell phone before the suspects ordered everyone inside to get on the ground. Armed with a shotgun, one shot was fired into the ceiling of the bar. The shooter was eventually overpowered by employees and patrons during a scuffle.

All three suspects fled, but the shotgun was held for police.

One male was taken to hospital in stable condition and later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

