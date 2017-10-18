Refugee Students Get Hands-On Construction Training

WINNIPEG — Nineteen newcomer refugee students from Red River College picked up tools on Wednesday to help Habitat for Humanity put the finishing touches on a new home for a Winnipeg family.

The students are part of RRC’s Language Training Centre’s Pathway Program to Construction Skills. The students come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Sudan.

Their help at the Habitat build site will help them gain hands-on experience volunteering for the day as part of their practical training.

The end goal is to find the students full-time employment working in the construction sector.

Students spent the day assisting Habitat for Humanity with the final stages of landscaping and also build a wooden sidewalk for a home that was recently built for a family on Ross Avenue.

