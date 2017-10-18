Siloam Mission Moves Donation Location to Stanley Street

Siloam Mission has moved its downtown Winnipeg donation location due to the volume of donations it receives.

The homeless shelter says effective immediately, all clothing, food and other non-monetary donations will be accepted at a new loading area on Stanley Street at Logan Avenue.

The shelter recently opened its brand new kitchen, dining room and drop-in centre at 303 Stanley Street. The location provides expanded warehouse space in a building just south of the new facility.

Siloam is also extending its donation drop-off hours, now open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Financial donations will continue to be accepted in the administrative offices at 300 Princess Street during office hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

