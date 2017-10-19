Bisons Clash with Bobcats in Volleyball Home Opener

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba Bisons have been itching to get back to the volleyball court and feel amped up for their visiting prairie rivals, the Brandon Bobcats, this weekend at home.

WATCH:

“We’ve got seven rookies on our team and potentially will start four first-year kids in our matches this year,” men’s head coach Garth Pischke said on Thursday.

Pischke, entering his 36th year at the helm, is working with a drastically younger squad compared to last year’s veteran group, which graduated following their five years of playing eligibility.

To guide the youth through this season, the Bisons have left side hitter Adam DeJonckheere, 21, and middle Dustin Spiring, 22, as captains for 2017-18.

“Both players have been silent leaders and now it is their turn to lead the team and become more vocal with this young group this season,” Pischke continued.

Over on the women’s side, the Bisons have brought back former players from the 2013-14 championship season as co-captains.

Setter Brittany Habing, 25, took two seasons off from the Herd, while middle Emily Erickson, 25, stepped away for three.

Both veterans join left side Tori Studler, 20, and libero Cassie Bujan, 21, who will co-captain the Bisons this season.

The Bisons and Bobcats meet Friday and Saturday at Investors Group Athletic Centre on U of M’s Fort Garry campus. The women start at 6 p.m., followed by the men at 7:45 p.m. On Saturday, the men’s game will begin at 6 p.m., with the women following at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

— — —

Elsewhere on campus, the Manitoba Bisons football team (1-5) hosts the UBC Thunderbirds (4-2) on Saturday, October 21 at Investors Group Field (2 p.m.) Ten graduating fifth-year players will be honoured prior to kickoff. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Enter to win a Bisons season pass from ChrisD.ca.

Comments

comments