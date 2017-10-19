Two Charged in Separate Assaults Aboard Winnipeg Transit Buses

Two men are in police custody after separate assaults on two Winnipeg Transit buses on Wednesday.

The first occurred around noon on the University of Manitoba campus when a passenger boarded the bus through the rear door and refused to pay.

When confronted by the driver, police say the man became verbally abusive and took a seat. A transit supervisor attended and attempted to speak with the man, but was threatened and assaulted. The supervisor’s uniform was torn during the scuffle, but the suspect was eventually restrained by both the driver and supervisor.

Daniel Caneda, 24, of Winnipeg has been charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

About 90 minutes later, police were called about a violent man aboard a transit bus in the area of Tuxedo Avenue and Corydon Avenue.

Police say the man was a passenger who approached a 45-year-old man on the bus and choked him unconscious. A second passenger intervened and was also choked.

Both men were treated for minor injuries on scene.

Joseph James McKay, 43, of Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

