‘Cool 2Be Kind’ Kicks Off Sixth Annual Campaign

An anti-bullying and positive behaviour initiative launched for the sixth year on Thursday.

The Winnipeg Police Association’s annual Cool 2Be Kind campaign kicked off in front of more than 300 students at Lord Roberts School.

“Students and educators are invited to submit a Kindness proposal for their school with the opportunity to receive funding in the amount of $500 to see their project come to life,” said George Van Mackelbergh, vice-president, Winnipeg Police Association.

“As each school Kindness project is designed by students and educators to meet the specific needs of the students, we feel it has a much greater chance of success.”

The Cool 2Be Kind campaign has funded kindness projects totalling $56,500 over the past five years.

Comments

comments