Man Throws Marijuana, Cash Out of Window During Police Chase

A Thompson man was likely trying to discard evidence while being pursued by police on Highway 6.

RCMP say the chase happened October 14 near Provincial Road 513.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over — which had stolen plates — but the driver continued speeding northbound on Highway 6 while weaving into the southbound lane.

As the chase was occurring, police say the driver was throwing marijuana and Canadian currency out the window. Some of the items hit the police vehicles behind him.

The vehicle later hit the ditch about 100 kilometres north of Road 513. Police dog Ozzy and his handler helped to track down and arrest the suspect.

Police say some of the cash spread out on the road and some became stuck in the grill of the police vehicle in pursuit.

Abraham Horace Saunders, 26, has been charged with numerous offences and remains in custody.

