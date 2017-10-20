Recycling Depot to Close at Garden City Shopping Centre

The community recycling depot at Garden City Shopping Centre will close October 31.

The city says the facility is permanently closing at the request of the mall’s management.

Residential customers are encouraged to take their recyclables to the nearest 4R Winnipeg Depot, located at 1120 Pacific Avenue.

Residents can also drop off recyclables at any other community recycling depot, open 24 hours a day at:

Panet Road at Mission Street (future 4R Winnipeg Depot location)

St. James Civic Centre, 2055 Ness Avenue

Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre, 430 Langside Street

Pan Am Pool, Poseidon Bay at Taylor Avenue

1539 Waverley Street at Chevrier Boulevard

