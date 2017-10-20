Thompson Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

A 29-year-old woman from Thompson, Manitoba was killed Friday when she was ejected from the vehicle she was driving.

RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. south of West Island Bridge in Norway House.

Police arrived on scene to find a van in the ditch.

A 33-year-old man was found still buckled in the passenger seat. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The driver was pronounced deceased in hospital.

Police say alcohol and lack of seatbelt use appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

