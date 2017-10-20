Police Suspend Two Officers Investigating Colleague in Fatal Hit and Run

Two Winnipeg police officers have been suspended surrounding the investigation of one of their own after a fatal hit and run earlier this month.

Const. Justin Holz was arrested October 10 after the vehicle he was driving fatally hit a 23-year-old man on Main Street.

It was revealed that Holz had been out drinking with co-workers shortly before the incident.

While details are minimal, police Chief Danny Smyth says the conduct of two officers assigned to the investigation forced him to remove them from active duty.

“I am in a difficult position because I cannot comment about specifics of the IIU investigation. That said I expect members of the police service to act professionally,” Smyth said.

“While I do not know if the two officers have done anything criminal, it is in the best interests of the service that they be removed from duty. Their actions will be examined by the IIU.”

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says they will now gather evidence and investigate the conduct of the further two officers and determine whether charges should be laid against either or both of them.

