WINNIPEG — A man was shot and killed Friday night in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street.

Police say they arrived at 10:45 p.m. to find the injured male, who was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

